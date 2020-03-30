Dow converting Bay County plant for hand sanitizer production

(3/30/2020) - Dow is converting four more plants worldwide for hand sanitizer production, including one in Bay County.

The facility in Auburn will be able to make 15,000 pounds of hand sanitizer per week when it reaches full capacity. That is enough to fill about 30,000 eight-ounce bottles.

A German plant already is producing hand sanitizer to distribute in Europe. Other plants in West Virginia, Belguim and Brazil also will begin making hand sanitizer soon.

Dow expects it can produce 440,000 pounds worldwide per week. The hand sanitizer production is expected to continue for about four weeks and may be extended based on needs.

All of the hand sanitizer that Dow produces will be donated. The Auburn plant will donate its output to Michigan's stockpile and the nonprofit THRIVE, which will pass it along to Great Lakes Bay Region hospitals.

“We are proud to put our global assets to work to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. The combined efforts of our five sites around the world enables us to produce and donate a tremendous amount of this much needed product to help protect human health and safety,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow’s chief executive officer.

Dow does not typically produce hand sanitizer, but the company has may of the raw materials at its sites and flexibility to start production without significantly affecting normal operations.

“This action from Dow and its hardworking employees will help us protect more Michigan families and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.