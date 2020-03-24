Dow switching factories to produce hand sanitizer in U.S. and Germany

(3/24/2020) - Dow is ramping up production of hand sanitizer around the world to help with the coronavirus response.

A Dow factory in Germany is producing 300 tons of hand sanitizer per month to be distributed in Europe. That's enough to fill about 600,000 standard bottles for pharmacies and hospitals.

The company also is repurposing a U.S. factory to begin making hand sanitizer for Americans.

Dow also announced a $3 million contribution to global coronavirus mitigation and relief efforts. About $2 million will go to the World Health Organization, nonprofit Direct Relief and community funds where Dow operates.

Another $1 million will be donated to efforts building community resilience during the recovery phase.