Dow unveils newly renovated Sylvia Stoesser Center

(01/13/20) - As Dow approaches the one year anniversary of spinning off from Dow-DuPont the company is showing off a newly remodeled building designed with the future in mind.

The Sylvia Stoesser Center is named for Dow's first female research scientist. She started working for the company in 1929.

The building, complete with $20 million in renovations, brings together Dow's past and future.

"I think it reinforces Dow's commitment to the Great Lakes Bay Region as our global headquarters, so Dow has employees and facilities all over the world but Midland has been our home since day one and will continue to be our home," explained Senior Global Facilities Director Paul Barbeau.

Dow is well known for its material sciences work, but Monday corporate leaders gave us a peak inside at what else goes on at the Stoesser Center.

"We have a global digital team that manages Dow's digital assets, websites and the like world-wide. We have Studio 2020, which is a full production studio, television studio," Barbeau said.

The building, which connects to the Global Dow Center via an indoor walkway, is also home to the legal team, teams who plan events, information technology, public affairs and others.

After spinning off into the new Dow in 2019 the company's brand became, "Seek Together".

Rebecca Bentley, vice president of Global Public Affairs, said the building is designed to help employees better collaborate to fulfill the new brand focus. "It really sums up the way we are approaching ourselves as a company and the way we want to collaborate with partners, customers, employees and stakeholders moving forward," she said.

"Our job in facilities is to create facilities where those folks can do their best work and we can attract the best and the brightest in those specific fields," Barbeau added.

The Stoesser Center is home to 320 employees, with about 2,000 employees working at the Midland headquarters known as the Willard H. Dow Campus.

At the news conference Dow also announced the Global Dow Center earned a LEED certification.