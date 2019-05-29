Voluntary evacuations under way in Lapeer after gasoline leaks into sewer line

(5/29/19) - Drivers were asked to stay away from downtown Lapeer on Wednesday morning after what witnesses described as some sort of explosion.

Police said several manhole covers were blown out after gasoline entered into sewer lines.

Lapeer Police Chief Dave Frisch said it started at Nepessing Street and Saginaw and traveled west. Several barricades were set up.

Firefighters asked people to avoid downtown for safety reasons.

The affected areas included Genesee Street to Oregon Street and Main Street to Nepessing Street.

Because of the closures, Lapeer Community Schools warned parents buses might not be able to get to some students.

Police later asked people living from Nepessing Street to Oregon to leave as a precaution.