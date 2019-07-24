Downtown Lapeer opens Pocket Park as part of revitalization

This area has set vacant for over half a decade. Now, something beautiful is popping up in downtown Lapeer.

"This mindset that there's nothing in Lapeer, we're doing away with that," said DDA Executive Director, James Alt. "We're changing that mentality."

The City of Lapeer is just one of many revitalizing their downtown, hoping to bring more people to the heart of the city.

"It's very exciting for a small town community because downtown's have crumbled over the years and now were improving our downtown," said Lapeer City Commissioner, Dan Osentoski. "It's very important to us to fill our buildings up and continue to bring more people down here."

It was a simple idea that sparked it all. After a building fire in 2013 left a hole between buildings, it was decided a Pocket Park was the perfect way to fill the gap and bring Main Street back together.

"Every downtown hates to lose a building because you now have the challenge of what are you going to do with that space," said Alt. "By using a local landscaper, local artist, local blacksmiths, local developers, it all became a team effort. Even our murals are part of the community paintings that were put together."

The DDA says this park was not only made by the community, but for the community.

"People are coming down to have their lunches," said Alt. "I had a local business say, hey anytime we have a staff meeting, we're coming down to the Pocket Park."

The park will officially be dedicated to late Rotary Club member and long time community supporter, Ed LaClair, this Friday evening at 5 pm.