Dozens of people walk for miles to help stop violence in Flint

(6/28/20) - Dozens of people marched Saturday in Flint to end violence.

They walked close to five miles down Saginaw Street from Our Savior Lutheran Church to City Hall.

The group chanted to let people know it did not want any more violence.

It was the 19th year Without Walls Outreach put together the Unity March.

One organizer said she had noticed a decrease in crime in the city she loves.

"If everyone can reach one, that way we can start at home and our communities that surround us....we can have a large impact," said Natasha Warren.

Organizers are hoping their message will carry on past the march.