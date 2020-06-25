Dozens of protesters in Clio mark one month anniversary of George Floyd's death

(6/25/2020) - Dozens of protesters marked the one month anniversary of George Floyd's death with a peaceful march and demonstration in Clio on Thursday.

Peaceful protesters mark the one-month anniversary of George Floyd's death in Clio.

An incoming senior at Clio High School, 17-year-old Alexis Sollund-Lurvey, organized the event. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office and Clio Area Fire Department also were on hand for traffic control.

“I think it’s only right that I do my part and I come out here and I say something, because if you sit in silence and you just let it happen, it will continue to happen," she said. "I think that you have to be the change you want to see.”

Protesters met at the former Kmart off Vienna Road around 4 p.m., chanted and marched to the I-75 overpass, where they staged a rally and laid down for 8:46. That is the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer put a knee on Floyd's neck.

After the rally, the group marched about a quarter mile down Vienna Road and then back to the former Kmart, where they formed a "solidarity line" at the corner of Peterson and Vienna roads.

Sollund-Lurvey hopes the energy doesn't end with Thursday's 2.5-hour protest. She already started a Black Lives Matter Facebook page for the Clio area and the organization is hoping to start a chapter in the city.