Dozens of state inmates have coronavirus

(3/30/20) - The Michigan Department of Corrections says two state prisons have had more than 20 confirmed coronavirus cases among inmates.

It says Macomb Correctional Facility has had 26 cases, and Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson County has had 24.

This list shows the prisons with the most cases.

Macomb Correctional Facility: 26

Parnall Correctional Facility: 24

Lakeland Correctional Facility: 8

Women's Huron Correctional Facility: 7

Detroit Reentry Center: 4 (one has since paroled)

The state announced on March 13 visitors at facilities would not be allowed until further notice.

It says all prisons are undergoing increased and more frequent cleanings.

