Dozens of turkeys, pheasants stolen from Tuscola County farm

(9/9/2019) - Police are looking for dozens of turkeys and pheasants stolen from a Tuscola County farm last week.

The theft was discovered Sept. 2 at a farm in the 5000 block of Unionville Road in Akron Township.

The farm lost 85 turkeys about two or three months old and 30 pheasants are six weeks old, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.

No suspect information was available Monday. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call 911 or email cwhetstone@tuscolacounty.org