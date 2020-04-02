Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha tests positive for coronavirus, is 'doing fine'

(4/2/2020) - One of the doctors who sounded the alarm on the Flint water crisis says she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha posted on Twitter that she is "doing fine" as she recovers from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

She's also encouraging people recovering from the illness to donate plasma. That's because community blood centers could become a key source for treatment, according to guidelines this week from the nonprofit American Association of Blood Banks.

Convalescent plasma therapy uses blood products taken from people who have recovered from a viral infection and injects them into those still suffering.

The experimental practice was used during the devastating 1918 flu, as well as to treat measles in the 1930s. In recent years, plasma therapy been used to treat victims of Ebola, SARS and H-1-N-1 influenza.