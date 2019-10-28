Draymond Green's No. 23 will be retired at Michigan State University

(10/28/2019) - Michigan State University announced a special honor for Saginaw native and basketball great Draymond Green on Monday.

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo announced that the school will retire Green's jersey number 23.

Green is a former Spartan and a current member of the Golden State Warriors. He led MSU to a Big 10 Title as a senior and also earned Conference Player of the Year honors.

Since then, Green has helped Golden State make five consecutive trips to the NBA finals, winning three world championships.

Green grew up on Saginaw's north side and attended Saginaw High School. He'll be the ninth player to have his number retired at Michigan State University, joining Mid-Michigan natives Morris Peterson and Mateen Cleaves.