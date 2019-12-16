Dressbarn, Forever 21 stores closing in Mid-Michigan

(12/16/2019) - National retailers Dressbarn and Forever 21 are planning to close stores in Mid-Michigan this month.

Dressbarn announced in May that would close all 650 of its stores nationwide amid a restructuring. That includes stores at the Oakbrook Square Center in Flint Township and Birch Run Premium Outlets.

Liquidation sales started in November and all stores are expected to close no later than Dec. 26 depending on merchandise in stock. The company's e-commerce website will relaunch around Jan. 1 with a new look.

Dressbarn expects about 6,500 retail employees will lose their jobs nationwide.

Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September and announced more than 100 store closings. They included the location inside the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township.

A liquidation sale is under way at the store. The retailer expects to close the store no later than Dec. 29, based on filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other Forever 21 stores in Grand Rapids and Sterling Heights also are closing. The retailer operated 800 stores worldwide, including 500 in the United States, when it filed for bankruptcy.