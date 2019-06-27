'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign launches before July 4th holiday

(6/27/19) - Law enforcement agencies across Michigan are taking part in the 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' operation, starting July 1.

The two-week campaign will focus on keeping the roads safe during busy summer travel. Law enforcement is reminding you to celebrate the 4th of July holiday responsibly and make a plan to get home safely.

The stepped up drunk driving enforcement will take place July 1-14 across the state. During last year’s Fourth of July holiday, there were seven traffic deaths with at least one crash involving alcohol.

State police say it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, although drivers can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.

Law enforcement wants to be clear: any form of impaired driving is illegal.

“Driving while impaired is completely preventable as are the deaths and injuries that result from this behavior,” said Michael Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning director.

“The campaign is designed to inform the public that additional patrols will be out in force, and they should make alternate arrangements for transportation before drinking. There is absolutely zero tolerance for impaired driving in Michigan,” said Prince.