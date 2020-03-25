Drive-through coronavirus testing site in Saginaw collects 30 samples in 2 days

(3/25/2020) - Saginaw County is opening three drive-through coronavirus testing sites to help residents learn if they have the illness.

Three coronavirus drive-through testing sites are opening in Saginaw.

Great Lakes Bay Healthcare opened its testing site at 501 Lapeer St. for a second day Wednesday. Covenant HealthCare is opening another site at 502 S. Hamilton and the state will open the third at an undisclosed location.

All three sites will require a doctor's note ordering a test before it will be administered.

"It's very important that we understand the numbers because that helps us to put together a community response to keep our community as possible and to protect ourselves and to recover as soon as possible so that we as a community can," said Brenda Coughlin, president and CEO of Great Lakes Bay Healthcare.

Her organization is working in collaboration with the Saginaw County Health Department. They took 10 samples on Tuesday and more than 20 on Wednesday.

Those tests will go to a lab, which will determine whether they are positive or negative for coronavirus.

"We will soon be able to provide consultations for people who don't have a primary care provider to be able to get that consultation by phone," Coughlin said. "So we will be able to help people who feel they need to be tested and don't have a provider to come to. We are hoping by Friday we will be able to do that."

The Great Lakes Bay testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Covenant testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days per week.

The state's location will be open by appointment only.