Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opening in Flint this week

(4/13/2020) - A large scale, drive-thru testing site is set to open in Flint on Wednesday.

It will be in the parking lot of Atwood Stadium, where Hurley Medical Center practiced opening a testing site in March.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the drive-thru will provide daily testing for at least 250 people. Drive-thru testing is also being done in several other cities, including Bay City and Saginaw.

Detroit's open date has not been announced.

According to the state, a new lab will process up to 3,000 tests a day, bringing a 40% increase in daily results.

Anyone seeking testing will need to call their primary care physician or the testing site's screening line. Open testing for the general public will not be available for anyone without prior permission.

Hurley's hotline at 810-262-3685 will be answered beginning at noon Tuesday. Testing at Atwood Stadium will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.