Driver accused of hitting medical facility and running away turns himself in

(6/22/2020) - Police say the driver who flipped a pickup truck into the Huron County Medical Care Facility turned himself in after about 10 days on the run.

The driver, 36-year-old Billy James Werth Jr. of Croswell, appeared in Huron County District Court for arraignment and was released from custody on $5,000 bond. He is facing the following charges:

-- Unlawful driving away of an automobile.

-- Misdemeanor leaving the scene of an injury accident.

-- Misdemeanor reckless driving.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said Werth apparently was out of state while authorities were looking for him after the June 12 crash.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on June 12 at the county medical facility on South VanDyke Road in Colfax Township.

Police say a 2008 Dodge pickup truck was driving east when it went off the road, hit a natural gas main, careened into a tree and landed upside down in the medical facility's chapel.

Werth and a 5-year-old boy riding with him took off on foot after the crash, investigators say. They left behind an injured puppy, who a Good Samaritan took to get medical treatment before returning it to the family.

Police tried to track Werth in Sanilac County hours after the crash, but he slipped away before investigators arrived. Hanson believes Werth stole a vehicle from a nearby subdivision.

Werth surrendered to Huron County police on Monday afternoon and faced a judge for arraignment.