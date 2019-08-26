Driver and passenger killed in Bay County crash

(8/26/19) - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people Sunday afternoon on M-13 in Bay County.

Investigators say a 43-year-old man from Linwood, who was driving, and a 59-year-old woman from Bay City were killed.

MSP says the pair was traveling south on M-13 and attempted to turn onto Anderson Road, but turned into the path of a vehicle heading north.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle had minor injuries in the crash.

Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.