Driver critically injured in Sunday morning crash in Flint

(11/10/19) - Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a single-vehicle crash in Flint Sunday morning.

It happened around 5:25 a.m.on Welch Blvd. and Lyon Street.

Police say 41-year-old Marcus Johnson was driving westbound on Welch in a Mitsubishi Mirage when he lost control and hit a tree.

Johnson was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

If you have any information pertaining to the investigation, please contact Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at (810) 237-6899.