Driver dies after pulling past pickup truck into path of another truck, police say

(10/30/2019) - The driver of a Ford Taurus died Wednesday morning after pulling past a pickup truck at a stop sign into the path of another pickup truck.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the Taurus was heading north on Winn Road in Nottawa Township around 8:20 a.m. when it stopped for the stop sign at Weidman Road.

A northbound pickup truck was waiting to turn right at the intersection when the Taurus drove next to it. Police believe the driver couldn't see around the truck and didn't see another pickup truck driving west on Weidman Road.

The Taurus pulled into the path of the westbound truck and got hit on the passenger side. The Taurus driver, who wasn't identified, was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the westbound pickup truck was not injured.