Driver killed in fiery crash late Monday

(4/14/2020) - Police are working to positively identify the driver killed in a fiery crash late Monday.

Michigan State Police responded to a single-car crash near the intersection of Maple Grove and Mayville roads in Tuscola County's Dayton Township around 10 p.m.

Police found the 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix engulfed in flames when they arrived. The Mayville Fire Department extinguished the fire and found the driver dead inside.

Investigators were trying to confirm the driver's identity on Tuesday and determine what caused the crash.