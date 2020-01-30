Driver ticketed for going around barricades into wet concrete

(1/30/2020) - A driver is facing tickets after driving around road construction barricades and into a patch of wet concrete in Oakland County.

The driver was trying to drive north on Lahser Road north of 8 Mile Road, where crews were finishing up pavement repairs after a water main break. The car ended up stuck in several inches of wet concrete.

The Oakland County Road Commission says the entire patch of concrete will be removed and poured again.

The driver involved, who was not identified, is facing several tickets and their auto insurance will be billed for the concrete repair.