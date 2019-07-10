Driver who caused head-on crash may have been intoxicated, police say

(7/10/2019) - Police believe the driver who caused a head-on crash in Iosco County on Tuesday afternoon may have been intoxicated.

Michigan State Police investigators say the 44-year-old Tawas City man was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on M-65 around 12:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line in a curve near Rollways Road.

He sideswiped an eastbound 1993 Jeep Wrangler as he corrected back into the eastbound lane. He then crossed the center line again and slammed nearly head-on into a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The Tawas City man and a 64-year-old Metamora man driving the westbound truck both were pinned in their pickup trucks. After the Plainfield Township Fire Department extricated them, they were airlifted to trauma centers.

Both remained in critical condition Wednesday.

The Metamora man's 11-year-old grandson and a 67-year-old Pinconning man driving the Wrangler were not injured.

Michigan State Police closed M-65 for about five hours while they investigated and cleared the scene.

Police say alcohol and drug use likely contributed to the crash. Everyone involved was wearing seat belts.