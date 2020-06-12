Driver, young child flee after pickup truck crashes into Huron County Medical Care Facility

(6/12/2020) - Police say the driver of a pickup truck fled the scene of a crash into the Huron County Medical Care Facility with a young child late Thursday.

The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. on South VanDyke Road in Huron County's Colfax Township.

Police say a 2008 Dodge pickup truck was driving east when it went off the road, hit a natural gas main, careened into a tree and landed in the medical facility's chapel.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office could not locate the driver or the young child, but investigators believe the 36-year-old male driver was injured while the young boy was not.

A Good Samaritan took custody of a puppy likely injured in the crash and sought veterinary treatment on Friday.

Police received a report of the driver and a 5-year-old boy arriving at the boy's mother's house near Croswell in Sanilac County around 4 a.m. Friday. However, police say they fled again before investigators could contact them there.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office believes the suspect stole a vehicle from the Misty Meadows mobile home park near the crash scene.

Officials evacuated the Huron County Medical Care Facility due to the gas leak resulting from the crash. Police left the pickup truck wedged inside the building overnight so experts could survey the damage in daylight Friday, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.