Drivers ignore barriers during fatal crash investigation

Traffic came to a standstill in Genesee Township following a deadly accident along Dort Highway.

Despite being closed, that didn't stop a number of drivers from going around barriers, putting themselves and rescue crews at risk of yet another accident.

"It happens all the time. Were not usually on major roadways usually, but like today on Dort Highway its a major issue because there's lots of traffic and lots of people that want to go wherever they're going,' said The City Mt. Morris fire chief, James Young.

Young says if the road is closed, it's closed for a reason-- and drivers should respect that.

"The main reason we're out there is not only for our safety, but for the police, the accident investigators, the medical examines, tow trucks, EMT's," said Young. "We're just trying to keep it as a safe and secure area for everyone to do work."

Young says situations like this that the most frustrating.

Seeing a tragic accident happen, then seeing drivers disregard safety measures in place to avoid another.

"We're trying to avoid having another accident or a first responders getting injured," said Young. "That's our whole purpose, keeping everyone safe. They're busing doing what they're doing, investigating or controlling traffic as well. We don't want them blindsided and hit by a moving vehicle."

Fortunately today, Young was able to keep the scene secure, and all investigators were kept safe.