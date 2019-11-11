Drivers navigate Mid-Michigan's first major snowfall of season

(11/11/2019) - The snow in Saginaw County was pretty steady all day Tuesday and the roads were not in great shape for the evening commute.

Brushing all the snow off a vehicle is one of the tips authorities are asking drivers to do as the winter driving season kicks back into full gear.

But authorities say drivers seemed to handle the mess well, as no major accidents were reported. The snow seemed to be tapering off a bit by Tuesday evening.

Schools for the most part in the Great Lakes Bay Region stayed in session all day, with some of the Thumb area schools dismissing early.

Central dispatch centers across the Great Lakes Bay Region said road conditions were bad most of the day, but the accident calls were not too bad.

M-13 in Saginaw County was closed for a bit. Southbound I-75 near Birch Run was down to two lanes for a couple hours after a semi truck jackknifed and a car hit one of the trailers.

No major injuries were reported in either crash.

Saginaw County 911 Director Randy Pfau said his department was handling the call volume just fine other than the road closures for a time.

Bill Giorgis of Mike's Wrecker Service had a crew out at the I-75 crash and said the volume of calls his office was getting for help picked up through the day.

With colder weather forecast for Tuesday night likely freezing what was on the roadways, crews were bracing for more trouble.

Giorgis offered some tips for drivers to remember as they get used to winter driving again:

-- Brush off vehicles to make provide clear visibility all the way around.

-- Put down phones behind the wheel.

-- Drive with both hands on the steering wheel.

-- Don't panic if the vehicle starts to slide.