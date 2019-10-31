Driving instructor gives helpful tips to prepare for slick roads

(10/31/19) - Winter is coming.

As steady rain showers transition into a mix of snow showers, it builds up and creates some dangerous areas for drivers with some spots. Some, like bridges and overpasses, are less safe than others.

"You're not only driving for yourself. You're driving for everyone else on the road," Faye Dent said. Dent is the Owner & CEO of 'On The Move Driving School' in Flint.

Dent says to ease the stress of slick roads, you need to stay positive and patient, and the best way to do that is...

"Leave early. That's solid advice because it helps me because I leave early. I do things in a timely manner. I never leave late," Dent said.

When Dent knows the weather will impact road conditions, she makes sure to have her 'toolkit' ready in her car the night before. Those 'tools' include safety items like extra wiper blades, an ice scraper, snow broom, cat litter or sand for traction, antifreeze, a phone charger, and even a blanket and water.

That morning, she'll warm up the car for 15 or 20 minutes. When she's ready, she'll walk around her car and check her tires. Then inside, she checks her gauges, and turns on her heater and headlights. Then, she hits the road.

"On a day like this, it's raining and cars are in a hurry. You want to make sure you keep a six-second following distance. The car in front of me, I want to make sure I have enough time to react to the situation," Dent said.

Dent says when following another vehicle, you should be able to see the bumper and tires of that car. If you do start to slide...

"You want to just take your foot off the brake and the let the car coast because once you brake, it's going to go into a tail spin. To avoid breaking hard and spinning and sliding into another vehicle, you want to just ease off the gas and let the car coast," Dent said.

Early on Thursday evening, the Genesee County Road Commission said they had not received any complaints about streets or roads.

They will still plan on having an inspector check on bridges on Friday morning for scour or erosion.