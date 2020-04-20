Durand nursing home seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

Nursing homes are being hard hit in this COVID-19 pandemic.

In Shiawassee County, there is an especially dire situation.

Friday we told you the state confirmed 47 positive coronavirus cases at a nursing home in Durand.

But a couple of days later, the number of cases is rising.

There are 70 cases there now, and the nursing home and the health department are doing everything they can to stop the spread.

"We are trying to stay out in front of it, but its a difficult situation," says Larry Johnson, the health director in Shiawassee County.

That difficult situation is unfolding inside the Durand Senior Care and Rehab center

"We have an outbreak going on in Durand nursing home, and we've had 39 residents test positive, and 31 employees, and two of our deaths have come from the Durand nursing home," says Johnson.

The county has 112 positive coronavirus cases and four deaths in all. Johnson says nursing home residents, and the people that care for them, are vulnerable during this pandemic.

"They have age issues, they are elderly, they are immune-compromised, many of them have health challenges, many have cognitive challenges, its just very tough for these facilities," he says.

Johnson says there are a little more 100 residents in the facility and its not the only nursing home in the county.

"We have one other nursing home that has one positive case that we are watching very closely, the state guidelines now recommend testing for all nursing home residents and staff," he says.

The nursing home management and the health department are trying to stop the positive case numbers from growing.

"They have identified a separate wing to the facility where they are isolating the COVID patients, we have provided them with multiple delivery of personal protection equipment," says Johnson.

We talked with Holly Titus from the nursing home who says they have been following all the CDC guidelines, have never had a personal protection equipment shortage, but still the virus got into the facility.

She says despite the outbreak, the staff and its residents are upbeat and are hoping their positive numbers come down soon.

