Dutch woman who helped Jews during WWII dies in Michigan

(9/4/2019) - A western Michigan woman who authored a book chronicling her efforts that helped save hundreds of Jews in the Netherlands during the Nazi occupation of World War II has died.

Seymour Christian Reformed Church says Diet Eman died Tuesday in Grand Rapids. She was 99.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Rapids church.

Eman was born in the Netherlands and was part of an underground resistance following Nazi Germany's 1940 invasion. Her 1994 memoirs, "Things We Couldn't Say," detailed how Eman provided forged identification cards and shelter for Jews, and how she helped allied pilots shot down by the German military.

