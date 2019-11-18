Dwindling interest in hunting could hinder your everyday life

(11/18/19) - Firearm deer hunting is officially under way.

For many Michiganders, November 15th ranks just as high as some other major holidays. It's a time where families gather, explore the outdoors, and disconnect.

"I enjoy hunting because I have the opportunity to be outdoors. To be in nature. Opportunity to see deer, see other wildlife," Linwood resident, Brandy Dyvas-Berger said.

Carson City resident, Vicki Brown added, "It's just a great opportunity to be outside and do something a little different. Once you're out there, it's just an experience you just can't describe."

In this country and around the world, hunting is a long-standing and long-established tradition. Since it peaked in the 1990s, however, the Michigan DNR says it's dwindling little by little, as much as three percent each year in the last decade. They say the issue is not just in Michigan but across the nation.

They can't say why, but they can say what problems it could lead to without natural predators like wolves or coyotes.

"If we didn't manage the population and keep it in balance with the habitat, we would have more car-deer accidents. We'd have more crop damage. We'd have probably more disease, and we would end up with deer that starve because there's not enough food, and the habitat is not good for them," Tammy Giroux said. Giroux is a wildlife biologist for Tuscola, Sanilac, and Huron Counties.

Aside from population management, Giroux says hunters boost the state's economy, especially for the towns up north. In Michigan, she says it brings between two and four billion dollars.

"Just with buying gas, going to the restaurants, staying at the hotels, buying ammunition. They just bring a lot of money to the economy," Giroux said.

She says as the 'Baby Boomers' are getting older and not hunting as much, the younger generation is too busy to hunt.

That's why the Michigan DNR started a Mentored Youth Hunting program that focuses on The Three R's: recruitment, retention, and reactivation.

"It's just to encourage these kids to get out there and kind of teach them about hunting. The importance of it. Passing down that heritage," Giroux said.

