EDM Treatment Center owner facing 20 counts of Medicaid fraud

(1/8/2020) - The owner of a Saginaw treatment facing is accused of defrauding Medicaid by allowing an unlicensed provider to care for patients.

Steven Clark, president and owner of EDM Treatment Center on Davenport Avenue, was arraigned Monday on 20 felony counts of Medicaid fraud, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel said 70-year-old Clark allowed an unlicensed former employee at the center to provide counseling services -- and then billed Medicaid for that treatment using his personal provider license number.

“Patients expect that when they seek out treatment services, the individuals providing those services are properly certified and licensed,” said Nessel. “Those who think they can get away with providing misleading medical services will be held accountable.”

Clark turned himself in to investigators from the Attorney General's Office and was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond after arraignment. He faces four years in prison and fines if convicted.