ELGA Credit Union announces new branches in Genesee, Oakland counties

(06/26/19) - ABC12 has learned exclusively that ELGA Credit Union will be opening up two new branches this fall.

One of the two branches will be opening up in Holly on North Holly Road.

It will be the credit union's first branch in Oakland County.

The other branch will be on Silver Lake Road in Genesee County's Linden/Argentine Township area.

"We've been able to take a couple of bank branches that banks have left and we're going to be opening ELGA Credit Unions in them. I'm really excited," said ELGA CEO Karen Church.

The growing credit union has been around since 1951 and currently has 12 branches. ELGA employs 220 people, and Church says they bring on about 12 new people every few months.

"We have a good number of households there already, so those members will be extremely excited to know that we're going to be right there in their community. It's wonderful to be able to expand. We do service 5 or 6 counties so this is just an extension of what we've already been approved to do," Church said.

They are targeting opening the new branches this fall. Additionally, ELGA owns property in Grand Blanc that is being developed for a new operations center and another new branch. That will open up in 2020.

"ELGA credit union is just thrilled to be a part of the growing economy that we see here in our area. Every area is just booming. We see new factory jobs, we see new buildings. Downtown is coming up, not only with people who work there but people who want to live in these beautiful communities," Church said.

