EMERGENCY: Residents along Sanford and Wixom Lakes are being told to evacuate due to imminent dam failure. Residents along the Cedar River downstream of Chappel Dam are also being told to evacuate.

"IMMINENT DAM FAILURE EDENVILLE RESIDENTS THAT LIVE ALONG SANFORD & WIXOM LAKE NEED TO EVACUATE.SHELTERS @ MERIDIAN JR HIGH 3475 N MERIIDAN & COLEMAN HIGH 4951 N LEWIS.

Instructions:

EVACUATE YOUR HOMES ALONG SANFORD AND WIXOM LAKE IN MIDLAND COUNTY"

- Midland County Central Dispatch