EPA administrator says Flint's water is safe to drink based on regular testing

(6/3/2019) - The new administrator for the EPA says Flint's water is safe to drink based on results from regular testing.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

During an event Monday at the National Press Club in Washington, Andrew Wheeler told reporters that the city's water meets current water quality standards despite the ongoing pipe replacement project.

"We test their water on a regular basis. We're working with the local city as well as the state," Wheeler said. "We're still providing bottled drinking water to people if they need it, but at this point the water quality in Flint, Michigan, is safe to drink and that's one of the reasons why the president directed us to look at the lead and copper rule."

The EPA is considering an update to the rule that regulates how much lead and copper are allowed in municipal water supplies. Wheeler said the study would help ensure nothing like the Flint water crisis ever happens again.

Right now, pipe replacement is still going on in Flint. Some experts have advised people to use filters and bottled water until the project is complete sometime this year.