EPA seeks public's input on soil clean up plans for Middleground Island

(3/10/2020) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will begin work on its soil clean up plan for Middleground Island in Bay City this spring.

Before the work can begin, EPA officials must hold a public comment period, which began with a public meeting Tuesday night in Bay City.

The clean up stems from toxic chemicals known as dioxins that were released into the Tittabawassee River by Dow Chemical's Midland plant. These toxins were released in the early 1900s and are no longer released into the water.

The dioxins eventually made their way to the Saginaw River and were found in Middleground Island soil. They are believed to have made it on land from historical dredging that has happened on the Saginaw River.

Some of the material from the dredging process was then put on the island.

Diane Russell, the community involvement coordinator with this EPA project, said that that the dioxins do not pose an immediate health concern.

"There is not an immediate threat to health but what it is that we are concerned about when we look at this is long-term exposure," she said. "And that's not something we want to have there for long-term so we are going to go ahead and address that."

According to the EPA, around 15 acres of land need to be addressed on the island.

There are two plans to clean up the soil. One is a "clean cover" option, which would cover the contaminated soil so that it is not a concern for humans or animals.

The other option is to remove and back fill all of the contaminated soil. This is the EPA's preferred option, according to Russell.

"We want to make sure we are taking away any threats to human health and the environment," Russell said. "That's EPA's mission. That's why we are here."

Before the EPA can move forward with the work, the agency must seek the public's input.

"To make sure that we are getting the best clean up that works for everyone," Russell said. "Getting that public input is a really important step to that."

Comments will be accepted until March 30. These can be sent via email or by mail to Diane Russell at russell.diane@epa.gov or at U.S. EPA Region 5, 1300 Bluff St. Flint, MI 48504.

Russell said that work could begin this spring.