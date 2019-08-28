EPIC-MRA releases results for 2020 general election

(08/28/19) - Epic MRA asked 600 people where our state and nation are heading leading up to the 2020 General Election.

The first question asks if our country is heading in the right direction or off on the wrong track. Half of them believe we're moving the wrong way and nearly half would vote to replace President Trump.

According to the President of EPIC MRA, Bernie Porn, it's because of a lack of trust between voters and President Trump.

"He says one thing one minute, and sometimes, it's only a matter of minutes before he switches his position. The documented lies that he has engaged in is now over 10,000, where the fact checkers have said, 'This is what he says but not true,'" Porn said.

He also added that President Trump has made false claims about the economy being the greatest it's ever been, but a Quinnipiac national poll reveals it's actually getting worse.

Among those saying the economy is becoming worse, one name to replace President Trump gets overwhelming support.

"Joe Biden is running stronger nationally in the primary voting, but also if you look at the favorability rating for all of the four candidates that we tested, Trump is under water seriously, but Biden has the highest favorability rating of anyone we tested," Porn said.

The margin between Trump and Warren was 6 points, 4 between Trump and Sanders, and 3 between Trump and Harris.

For Joe Biden, it was a whopping 10 points, a clear winner even considering a 4-percent margin of error.

"To a large extent, I think it's because they think he can beat Donald Trump. That's a big factor in why they're choosing who they're choosing. They're also looking at a moderate approach, and all the polling shows that is what people gravitate toward," Porn said.

For the other three top Democrats at the moment, Porn says their problem is not fairing quite as well with independent voters.

Nonetheless, he says Democrats are very intense in their intent to vote for all four of those candidates.