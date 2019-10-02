ER doctor testifies about seriousness of Officer Koenig's injuries

(10/02/19) - An emergency room doctor who treated Officer Jeff Koenig on the day he was shot said Koenig came within, 'an inch of death'.

Dr. Andrew Bazakis of Covenant HealthCare lead the trauma team who cared for the veteran Saginaw Township police officer on Jan. 22, 2019.

Joshua Rosebush, 30, is charged with 26 crimes for shooting Officer Koenig as well as a lengthy crime spree before and after the Kochville Township incident.

Minutes after Officer Koenig was shot three officers arrived, loaded him in a patrol car, and took him directly to Covenant HealthCare's emergency department.

"He is very lucky to be alive," Dr. Bazakis said on day three of testimony in Rosebush's trial.

Dr. Bazakis detailed Officer Koenig's injuries and said the trauma team's first concern was keeping him breathing. "He had large amounts of blood and numerous fragments of his jaw, and broken parts of his teeth in his mouth and in his airway," he said.

Somehow the gunshot, fired from inches away as seen in a dashcam video played in court on Tuesday, did a lot of damage but missed key parts of the body.

"If the trajectory of that bullet was off by even an inch, it would have gone right through the upper part of his spinal cord, lower part of the brain stem, and Officer Koenig would have been dead before he hit the floor. So he came literally within an inch of death," Dr. Bazakis said.

Dr. Bazakis also explained that when a bullet goes into a body its path is often unpredictable. Bullet fragments are a concern too in cases like Officer Koenig's shooting.

"A little further over, it could have run into the carotid artery, and that would have been a massive hemorrhage, which also would have been life-threatening," Dr. Bazakis said.

Officer Koenig underwent surgery at Covenant HealthCare before being transferred to the University of Michigan for more specialized care.

"You would need, you know, oral maxillofacial surgeons specialized in reconstruction, and you know plastic reconstruction, all the things that are needed to take that shattered pieces of jaw and put this man back together," Dr. Bazakis said.

On Tuesday when Officer Koenig testified he shared more detail about the extend of his injuries and ongoing treatment.

Officer Koenig said the bullets that struck him shattered his jaw, including eight teeth, and broke the end of his collar bone.

Following additional surgeries at U of M he had his jaw wired shut for six weeks.

Officer Koenig said there are still bullet fragments in his sinus cavity, which doctors told him are too dangerous to remove.

He still has two more surgeries planned.

Rosebush also required medical care after being shot in the face during a standoff with Shiawassee County D/Lt. Scott Shenk.

Two people who were present for his medical treatment testified Rosebush made statements about his involvement in the crimes.

They include a registered nurse at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and the Michigan State Police trooper who rode in the ambulance with him.

"Said, 'I killed that man, I stole all those vehicles,' and he looked directly at me and said, 'does Michigan have the death penalty?'" I responded, 'no'," said MSP Trooper Dennis Hartman.

Hartman was assigned to ride in the ambulance from the Shiawassee County location where he was shot to Sparrow Hospital.

"Right when he made the statement, pulled out my notebook and wrote exactly what he said down," Hartman said. "It was 13:32, that's 1:32 p.m."

Registered Nurse Jeri Lewis was part of the team treating Rosebush in the emergency room at Sparrow.

She said he refused pain medication, but appeared to be well aware of what was going on.

Lewis said staff uses two tests to check a patient. She said he scored at the top of the chart on both.

"He was alert, he was able to follow commands and answer questions appropriately," Lewis said.

Lewis testified Rosebush needed a CT scan as part of his care. It was just before that test that Lewis remembers Rosebush making a statement to her and the others in the room.

"'Can't believe I shot a cop in the face'. And then my, one of the co-nurses that was there said, 'what?' And I kind of just gave him the eye like, 'don't make him repeat it'," Lewis said. "And he said something to the effect of, 'it's okay, I shouldn't brag anyways'."

Along with medical testimony, the witness list on day three of testimony included a drone operator with the Michigan State Police.

"When I say a lawnmower pattern, the system flies like this and then will come over and it stops and it goes back up," said Trooper Michael Darrow with the MSP Aviation Unit.

Trooper Darrow was called in to map out three crime scenes with his drone.

They include the service drive in Kochville Township where Officer Koenig was shot, the neighborhood where investigators believe Joshua Rosebush ditched the first stolen truck, and finally the roadway in Shiawassee County where Rosebush was shot and arrested.

A fifth witness testified on Wednesday. Charles Beal owned the van Rosebush was driving when he was captured.

Beal testified he left the keys in the ignition and the van running when he went into a Genesee County Speedway gas station to use an ATM.

When he came back outside the van was gone.

The trial resumes Thursday at 9 a.m.