ER doctors prepare for lawnmower injuries as summer approaches

With summer arriving-- that means lawn mowing season has started and Emergency Room doctors are reminding people to keep their kids indoors when mowing.

Emergency room doctors say it may not even cross a parents mind-- but they see dozens of young patients injured by lawn mowers.

"A large number of those types of injuries come through the ER on a yearly basis," says Emergency room doctor, Patrick Fleming. "These injuries that are definitely preventable, but occurs commonly."

While some injuries can be minor-- others can be serious such as limbs being severed from the body.

"Most commonly we see injuries from projectiles," says Fleming. "So the mower runs over something and it shoots off in a direction and it could hit somebody playing near by. Occasionally we have people come in with traumatic amputation of their fingers or toes. Sometimes we even see injuries from a lawn mower tipping over."

Emergency Room doctor, Patrick Fleming says these types of accidents are preventable if parents take proper precautions before starting the mower.

"You should not have children ride with you on a riding mower. You need to clear projectiles from the yard before mowing because those kinds of things can get shot out in all directions," says Fleming.

Doctors at Hurley medical center say even if you've taken all of these precautions--- its best to keep all children and pets indoors while mowing the lawn.