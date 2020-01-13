EXCLUSIVE: Returning to Flint, Claressa Shields reacts to becoming the fastest fighter to win 3 titles in 3 weight classes

(01/13/19) - Flint’s own Claressa Shields became the fastest fighter to win 3 titles in 3 weight classes.

On Saturday night, she made boxing history in Atlantic City.

She dominated against Ivana Habazin and added a 154-pound belt in a unanimous decision.

"I'm over the top. Just everything that happened just last year after the Hammer fight and then dislocating my knee and then having a fight rescheduled. Man, all the trash talking it was just like I was so ready to beat her up and just get her out the way, and I did a great job and dropped her with a body shot. I was just so excited. It was perfect for me. I loved it," Shields said.

Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and remained undefeated. She already own the middleweight and super middleweight in her career.

She says she’s proud of the momentum she has and isn’t sure who she’ll be fighting next.

During her brief return back home to Flint, she had an important message to share with her fellow Flintstones.

"Flint, I love y’all so much. The Dayton family was in the house. All my family, my friends came down to Atlantic City. I’m not going to ignore everybody who’s not from Flint. Chicago came to the house. We had LA. We had Vegas. People flew over from the UK to come to the fight. I was really over the top. I’m still over the top. All the support just means the world to me," Shields said.

Shields will be in New York for the next two days to meet with the Media.