(5/27/2020) - Shepherd police and public works employees helped rescue a bald eagle from a travel lane of U.S. 127 after it flew into a semi truck.

Shepherd police said a witness saw the adult male eagle hit the truck and stopped to report the incident to Isabella County Central Dispatch.

Police and public works employees retrieved the eagle from the freeway and brought it to the Wildlife Recovery Association in Midland County, where it will receive treatment.