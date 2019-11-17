Early morning electrical fire in Burton community

(11/17/19) - A bathroom ceiling fan is to blame for an early morning fire in Burton.

It happened on Foxtail Court in the Centennial Farms manufactured housing community.

Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson says they received the call just after 6:00 a.m.

The family smelled smoke coming from the bathroom and attic.

They called 911 and cleared out the home.

Wilkinson says it's tougher to put out fires like this because of the small attic space.

"Manufactured homes - some of them have a very shallow attic in them. The construction isn't always 2x4 construction. It's smaller lumber so if the fire gets up there it has a small amount of space that runs in that space. It's hard to get up there and chase it in there - and because of the thiness of the lumber in there -- it burns a little bit quicker," said Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

Wilkinson says the fire was caused by a short in the bathroom ceiling fan - which was left on overnight.