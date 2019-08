An early morning shooting leaves one man dead in Flint over the weekend.

It happened around 4 AM Saturday morning on the 2100 block of Blades Avenue.

The 25 year old victim died from his injuries.

Police say they have no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Flint Police or Crime Stoppers.