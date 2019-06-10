Earthquake measuring 4.0 reported in Lake Erie near Cleveland

(6/10/2019) - A 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook northern Ohio, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened about 10:50 a.m. centered in Lake Erie offshore from Eastlake Ohio, which is just northeast of Cleveland. The tremor was centered about 5 kilometers below the Earth's surface.

The USGS says 1,820 people reported feeling the tremor by noon, including some from Detroit and Livingston County. Most of the reports involved weak to moderate shaking with very little or no damage.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is asked to fill out a USGS form to describe it.