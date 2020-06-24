East Lansing bar patrons urged to self-quarantine after 25 coronavirus cases

(6/24/2020) - Public health officials are urging patrons who visited an East Lansing bar last week to self-quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak was tied to the establishment.

The Ingham County Health Department has tied 25 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus to Harper's Restaurant & Brew Pub. Anyone who was there from June 12 to 20 is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Given the number of cases in this outbreak, we consider this a higher risk exposure than a typical visit to a restaurant or bar,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “There are likely more people infected with COVID-19 not yet identified."

All of the 25 coronavirus patients linked to the bar are age 18 to 23 from Ingham and surrounding counties. Most have mild symptoms, four have no symptoms and none have been hospitalized.

Vail asked patrons of Harper's from June 12 to 20 for cooperation so health officials can contain the outbreak.

"We need everyone exposed to stay home,” she said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cited the outbreak from Harper's as one of the reasons she is reluctant to move most of the Lower Peninsula ahead to Phase 5 of her six-part MI Safe Start economic reopening plan.