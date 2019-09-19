Eastern equine encephalitis virus has many families on high alert

(9/19/2019) - Grand Blanc Community schools have scheduled treatment to their fields Friday ahead of football game. Parents at Thursday’s soccer game say they took an extra step to keep their children safe.

Dusk is the perfect time for mosquitoes to be active. These pesky bugs are drawing state-wide concern for carrying the deadly Eastern equine encephalitis virus.

Many Grand Blanc parents didn't leave home without bug spray for the children's soccer game.

“Yesterday, I went to Wal-mart and bought 40% DEET because I had 25% DEET. Today I went back to buy more, and almost the whole shelf was wiped off,” Tiffany Dewley said.

The Grand Blanc mom is worried her two kids might get infected with Triple-E. Dewley says a family friend of hers on the west side of the state now has the mosquito-borne illness.

She wants to make sure what happened to their friend doesn't happen to her kids.

"Actually has Triple-E and is in a coma. So, it has hit close to home,” Dewley said.

Grand Blanc schools meant to treat the fields on Thursday. They say there was a miscommunication with the company and the treatment was pushed to Friday.

Bri Ryan didn't want to take any chances even knowing the fields were supposed to get treated ahead of her son's soccer game. Ryan made sure her son had bug spray on before going out on the field.

"It's concerning just because you don't want anything to happen to your kids. They should be your number one priority. So, I just want to let them enjoy the game and enjoy themselves, but take precautions to make sure they are safe,” Ryan said.

