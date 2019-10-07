Economist: General Motors strike could trigger statewide recession

(10/7/2019) - Michigan could plunge into a statewide economic recession if the General Motors strike drags on much longer, according to some experts.

United Auto Workers members picket outside the General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales warehouse in Swartz Creek.

About 49,000 United Auto Workers members walked off the job 22 days ago on Sept. 16. The strike has closed about 55 GM factories and parts warehouses nationwide.

Vehicle production in Michigan accounts for 6 percent of the state economy. But with 17,000 General Motors employees off the job, along with thousands more suppliers and vendors, that economic activity has slowed significantly.

That could lead to reduced tax revenues, which would affect everyone in Michigan if the strike goes on a lot longer.

"We still have statewide budget problems in terms of how to come up with money to fix the roads, so if state tax revenues fall due to a statewide recession from the strike, that's going to make it harder to fix the roads and just harder to meet the day to day expenditures of the state," said University of Michigan-Flint economics professor Chris Douglas.

He said the effects of a potential statewide recession will be larger as the strike goes on longer.

Douglas already sees some signs of sluggishness in the state economy. He points to weaker job growth this year compared to 2017 and 2018 -- and even then the job market wasn't very strong those two years.

Douglas says this strike could be the icing on the cake that puts the state into a recession.

The recession fears won't subside immediately after a deal is reached.

"If this strike results in a permanent loss of market share, the company is going to emerge weaker than what it was before the strike happened, which would have some lasting implications on the state economy," Douglas said. "Because again, we're still heavily dependent on the Big Three automakers, particularly GM."

News coming out of the negotiations over the weekend was not encouraging for reaching a deal soon.

On Saturday, the UAW says it submitted a proposal to GM addressing issues like wages, signing bonuses, job security, pensions, skilled trades and transfer rights.

On Sunday, GM responded to the offer by reverting back to a rejected proposal with very little change.

Union leaders were disappointed that GM did not address any of the hot button issues the union brought up. GM has said it continues to negotiate in good faith and is committed to talking around the clock to resolve the impasse.

Workers continued picketing in solidarity Monday outside GM's Customer Care and Aftersales warehouse in Swartz Creek despite the disheartening update on negotiations.

Some people were a little upset and frustrated, but others say they'll keep fighting the good fight.

"I thought it might last a week or so. You know, how do they say it, hope for the best, prepare for the worst," said Antwann Green.

He said union leaders prepared workers for the likelihood of a strike and to keep enough money on hand to pay six months worth of bills.

"We know GM and we know how they are. It's a greedy company obviously. They set the stage, they wanted it, they're getting a fight," said Jamie Dinnan.

Several other workers in Swartz Creek didn't think the strike was going to last this long, but many of them reinforced the fact that they will continue the strike until a fair contract is reached.