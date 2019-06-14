Education Department reassures students at Michigan School for the Deaf

(6/14/2019) - The Michigan Department of Education reassured students and parents from the Michigan School for the Deaf in Flint: The interim principal will have an interpreter if they don't know Sign Language.

A group of students, parents and alumni picketed outside the school on Thursday, worried that the new interim principal won't know Sign Language. They were concerned that would complicate communication and set the school back.

The Education Department issued a statement on Friday, saying officials have interviewed candidates for the interim principal role and that will kick-start the search for a permanent leader.

There were rumors earlier this year that the departure of the current principal would mean the end of the school, but state officials say that is not the case.

The principal position is subject Michigan civil service rules. The state prefers candidates who are fluent in Sign Language, but a school policy requires the principal always have an interpreter if they are not fluent.

The Education Department will reach out to current students and alumni for advice on what qualities the new full-time principal should bring to the school.