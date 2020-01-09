Eisenhower Elementary removed from Flint superintendent's list of possible school closures

(01/09/2020) - Flint Community Schools is scrambling to save money and get out of debt. Part of that plan involves closing four schools.

During Thursday's workshop, Superintendent Dr. Derrick Lopez shared results of a walk through on the west side. During it, he recommended removing Eisenhower Elementary from his list of schools to close.

"I am not going to recommend that the board close Eisenhower," Dr. Lopez said.

His announcement was cut off by a wave of applause that filled the room. Originally, it was said that Eisenhower would close by moving those students into DTM, but plans changed after a walk through of DTM.

"The building itself is not ready to receive the number of students because while the space is exists there, we want to make sure that they're renovated in top-notch condition," Dr. Lopez said.

Dr. Lopez says Eisenhower can support itself because it has the largest population density of students in the district.

Next week, he will reveal the findings of the east-side schools with consolidation still an option, and the community felt strongly about that.

"I'm very against shutting doors. I understand how budgeting works, but if you have an expense at this level, then you need to double that with income. We need to find more dollars and find some more support. Get with the state in seeing how we can go and allocate more dollars towards our youth," Flint youth activist, DeWaun E. Robinson said.

Board President Casey Lester was appointed President of the Flint School board on Wednesday. Twenty-four hours later, he's optimistic about approaching a tall order.

"Do I think we're going to return to the 70,000 kids that we had in the 60s and 70s? No. That's probably not going to happen in the next five years, right? But do I think that we can bridge a gap and maybe bring another thousand kids in and have a better year next year than we did last year? That small, sustainable growth is really what we want to look forward to, and so I'm a hundred percent optimistic that we're going to have a better next year than what we had last." Lester said.

The board is encouraging more community involvement.

Ahead of next Thursday's workshop, Dr. Lopez says the public can find documents from his walk through up on their website.