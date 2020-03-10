Election Day: 125 Democrat delegates and several local races up for grabs

(3/10/2020) - Voters in six states, including Michigan, have been making their way to the polls all day.

Polls in Michigan opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at their polling location at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote even if they don't make it inside before the polls close.

The race to the White House is driving many voters to the polls, but several other local races will be decided Tuesday.

The big decision for Michiganders is which Democratic presidential candidate will win their vote. Michigan has 125 delegates for the candidates to divvy up based on their vote totals.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are the clear front-runners. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is also still in the running.

Biden and Sanders were fewer than 100 delegates apart when the polls opened Tuesday. The winner needs to claim 1,991 delegates to claim the nomination and the right to run against President Donald Trump in November.

Voter turnout was light at the Haskell Community Center in Flint, where the precinct supervisor Rachel Kambui believes coronavirus concerns kept some people away from the polls.

"A lot of voters are bringing their own sanitary solution and they have wipes and masks," she said. "I believe it's a big fear, but I believe in my city so I think they'll hopefully show."

Poll workers at Haskell also are taking precautions with rubber gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. They are wiping down computers and voting stations periodically.

"We're trying to be safe and we're trying to help lower a lot of the germs that are being spread, so I just want them to know -- come on out to vote," Kambui said.

Turnout also was low at Bay City Hall, where Ward 3 voters cast their ballots. Poll workers say only about 220 voters has passed through by 4 p.m., but they were expecting an evening rush after 5 p.m.

Poll workers at Central Elementary School in Owosso also reported relatively light turnout compared to past elections. Fewer than 350 people came to vote there by 5 p.m.

Shiawassee County Clerk Carolyn Wilson said turnout has been light at most of the county's 35 polling locations.

Election officials say the low turnout in Bay City could be due to a lack of items on the ballot. The presidential primary was the only race for the city, but voters elsewhere in Bay County had school and municipal questions on their ballots.

Michigan's election reforms approved in 2018 are being put to their first big test on Tuesday. No reason absentee voting has nearly doubled the number of absentee ballots cast statewide, which likely will delay results.

Wilson, the Shiawassee County clerk, said low turnout at the polls could be affected by the higher than normal number of absentee ballots. The low turnout also could help poll workers process the absentee ballots faster.

Michiganders also are allowed to register to vote at the polls and cast a ballot immediately for the first time. Kambui said nobody had registered at Haskell by Tuesday afternoon.