Election Day Tuesday means preparations, security a top concern Monday

(11/04/19) -- We are just 1 day away from Election Day here in mid Michigan. Mayoral races, millages, bond proposals and city council seats will be up for grabs in many municipalities.

So just how safe and secure is your ballot once you've voted either in person or absentee?

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason says because the county purchased brand new state of the art voting equipment, voters should not have any concerns about their ballot being compromised.

"We have more security. It's easier to access for the local clerks. The equipment is much easier to use, it has a lot of components for the disabled or special needs voter, it's state of the art equipment," Gleason said.

But not every community has had a chance to work with the new equipment, which is why local clerks and election officials are spending the day today learning about the new machines at the Flint Hispanic Technology Center.

"There's a lot of really collegiality, a lot of the municipal clerks that don't have elections tomorrow are stepping up and helping those that do, so it's a real fraternity effort."

Gleason says the goal is not just to make sure everything goes smoothly Tuesday,but really to hammer out any potential problems or issues that may arise down the road in other elections.

"We haven't had a county wide election yet, but we will during the presidential primary. That will be the first time everyone throughout the county will be using the equipment for the first time," he said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

All absentee ballots must be into local clerk's offices by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order for them to be counted.

