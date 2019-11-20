Electonic surveillance device found in office within Flint Mayor's office

(11/19/19)-- How long has it been there?

Who put it there?

Just a few of the questions swirling around Flint City Hall.

After investigators say an electronic surveillance device was discovered inside of an administrative office, within the Mayor's office.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley's spokesperson issued a press release from the Flint Police Department only confirming that a device was found.

We did reach out to former city officials within the Mayor's office.

We were told former Mayor Karen Weaver was unavailable because she is out of town.

ABC 12 reached out earlier this evening to former Flint public information officer Candice Mushatt.

We were unable to reach her through the cell number previously provided to us, but Mushatt did reach out to ABC 12 through email.

She said since no longer works for the city, she would not be able to provide us with a comment, and she is unaware of any devices found.

Mushatt goes on to say that she cannot offer confirmation on their story.

While it's still unclear just how that device may have been used inside of City Hall, we did look into Michigan law on the use of surveillance devices.

Michigan law makes it a crime to "use any device to eavesdrop upon conversation without the consent of all parties.

And if you plan on recording a conversation to which you are not a party, you must get the consent of all parties to that conversation.

Michigan law also makes it a crime to "install, place, or use in any private place, without the consent of the person or persons entitled to privacy in that place, any device for observing, recording, transmitting, photographing, or eavesdropping upon the sounds or events in that place."